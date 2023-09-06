Buhari Hails PEPC Verdict Confirming Tinubu’s Victory

Former Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, has expressed his delight over the ruling of the Presidential Elections Petition Court (PEPC) confirming the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidates, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, in the February 25th election.

Buhari commended the PEPC for what he called “writing history” by upholding justice and the rule of law despite various forms of intimidation and prejudices.

He stressed that the verdict is a victory for democracy and the Nigerian people.

In a statement, Buhari stated, “If anybody has won today, it is democracy and the people.”

He further urged that with the court’s decision, it is time to put the election period’s heat and dust behind and rally support for the newly-elected APC administration under Tinubu’s leadership.

The former President also expressed his gratitude to all Nigerians for maintaining peace during this period and prayed for the continuous progress and development of the country under the APC government.

He concluded by extending warm congratulations to President Tinubu, Vice President Shettima, and the APC, wishing them success in fulfilling the people’s aspirations.