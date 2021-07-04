Buhari greets Biden on America’s 245th Independence Day

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined President Joe R. Biden Jr, the Government and people of the United States to commemorate its 245th Independence Day and the annual celebration of nationhood.

Buhari in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Sunday, July 4, noted with delight how the Biden administration is working earnestly to overcome some of the country’s greatest challenges that include racism and the Coronavirus epidemic.

“The President is keenly watching with great interest as the Biden administration makes progress in their efforts to improve U.S.-Africa ties and interactions for the betterment of the continent,” the statement reads partly.

Buhari expressed confidence that given the shared values of democracy, rule of law, and inclusive prosperity, the strategic partnership and engagements between Nigeria and the United States would continue to flourish for the mutual benefits of both countries and their peoples.