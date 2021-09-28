Buhari grants operating license to 159 new television, radio stations in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of 159 new radio and television stations in Nigeria.

This was announced by the Director-General, National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Balarabe Ilelah, in a statement issued on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the development brought the number of functional broadcast stations in the country to 625.

“Following the approval granted by the President, NBC has released the list of 159 companies, communities, and institutions of higher learning granted licenses to operate television and radio stations in the country.

“The commission was established by the NBC ACT, Cap. N11, Laws of the Federation 2004 with the mandate to regulate and control broadcasting in Nigeria.

“Today, there are a total of 625 functional broadcast stations in Nigeria.”

The newly-approved licenses are:

Federal Polytechnic Ilaro (Radio); Prospective Union of Reno People (Radio); Irawo Tuntun Community Development Organization; Smile Community Radio Initiative;l Yinka Ayelek Limited; International Institute of Tropical Agriculture Radio; M.A. Association.

Others are International Institute of Topical Agriculture Radio; M.A. Association; Prince Media Network; Syrah Communication Network; ATSOM Broadcast and Production Limited;Sound Smith Nigeria Limited; Jamkat Integrity Investment Limited; Dudu African Broadcasting Communication Limited Tower Peak Nigeria Limited; NIBAS Ventures Limited; Hi-Fidelity Communications; Al-Qadr Integrated Limited; B360 Nigeria Limited; Hallow Mace Communication Limited; Bliss Broadcasting Limited; The Street Journal Limited; Independent Television; Federated Water Users Association; Fa‘ida FM Radio; Immaculate Impact Limited.

God’s Vision Broadcasting; Higher Edge Broadcasting and Communication; Taip Communication Limited; Well’s Communication Services Limited; Silva-Dutch Intercontinental Limited; General Commodity Market and Exchange (GCMX); Planet Radio 101.1 FM (Taf & Associate); Communication Faculties Limited; ARC Broadcasting Services Limited; Godfrey Okoye University Radio; Lagoni Broadcasting Company; ART Broadcasting Company; Abadam Communication; Hamdana Media; Irrigation Water Users Association; Yammedi Universal Concept;Hikima Media Services;Bush House Media Limited; Right flow Communication Nigeria Limited; Oron Union Community Radio; Now Network Bros Limited.

Rock Vile Media Hub Limited; Mirror Flash Nigeria Limited; Galaxy Television Radio; Blaze Media Limited; Tungba Communications; Eko Hot Blog Media; Icare Foundation Radio; Micro Media Marketing; Solution Media and Infotech Limited; Afe Babalola University Radio; Agbaye FM Radio Limited; Obagaji Midag Limited; Legacy University Radio; Kpakparido Media Group Limited; Enumana Community Radio; Horney Wave Communicatio.

Delta State Polytechnic Radio; Citizens Aids and Advancement Foundation Community Radio; Great Memories Media Limited; Post Mark Engineering Limited; Rahma Foundation Community Radio; Trimming Radio; Living Television Academy; Bliss Multinational Perfection and Communications; Niger Delta University Radio; . Donlulu Foundation Community Radio; Rething Media Network Limited; Chrisore Communication Limited; Ayekoto Communication Limited.

Eagle Broadcasting Corporation Limited; Goronyo Irrigation Dam Water Users Association; Top FM 90.9; Rhoda Vision Engineering Limited; Road Radio Limited; Multiple Synergies Limited ; Bricks Motar Communication Limited; Nuryne Media Consultant; Sat-link Limited; Dandal Kura Radio; Sunshine Radio ; Blue Print Newspaper Limited.