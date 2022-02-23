Buhari expected to sign Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021 Friday

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to sign the long-awaited Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021, on Friday.

Authoritative presidency sources confirmed that the president would be signing the bill into law around 12pm on the day.

The National Assembly transmitted the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021 to the president on Jan. 31, a second time, having reportedly revised the bill, which he withheld his assent to for some noted reasons.

Sources close to the office of the president revealed that arrangements had been finalised for the president to sign the amendment bill into law on Friday, finally putting all anxieties to rest.

The source, who spoke on conditions of anonymity, said “all these anxieties will disappear by Friday afternoon.

”He will be signing the bill around noon of that day.

“I believe he has taken his time so that the Act can be as unassailable as much as possible.”