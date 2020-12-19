Buhari encourages freed Kankara boys to return to school

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to the released students of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State, to return to school despite their kidnap incident.

Buhari said this when he met with the 344 schoolboys at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Katsina State on Friday.

The president advised them to remain focused on pursuing their interest in acquiring a good education, despite the misfortune of kidnapping, noting that the reward of knowledge was not negotiable.

He said: “If I wasn’t educated, I will not be standing here today in front of you. I schooled in Katsina for nine years. I moved on to join the army, served as a governor, Head of State, went to prison, came out, and later joined politics.

“I contested presidential elections three times, and finally I was declared a winner in 2015.”

President Buhari added that the unfortunate incident was a test of character and determination to succeed in life.

He assured the students that the Federal Government would upgrade the security structure in the country to ensure more safety of the people.

“My dear children, don’t be discouraged with what has happened; give your attention to acquiring knowledge and developing good character, and you will be distinguished in life. I know that you have been through a lot.

“The suffering you went through, please put it aside and try to forget the painful experience. There is no substitute for a good education, so you must return to school and continue,” he said.