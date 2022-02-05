Buhari congratulates Amaechi, Danu On Daura chieftaincy titles

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent congratulatory messages to two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Minister of Transportation and two-time Director-General of his election campaigns, Rotimi Amaechi, and a reputable businessman, Nasiru Haladu Danu, on the conferment of chieftaincy titles on them today by the Daura Emirate Council.

President Buhari described the conferment of the title of ‘Dan Amana’ (the trusted one) on Amaechi as a clear commitment to the harmonious relationship between the nation’s diverse cultures.

Alhaji Danu is being turbaned as Tafida Babba of Daura.He commended the Minister “for working with enormous energy to make the CHANGE we promised Nigerians a reality,” noting that “the change we are witnessing in the transport sector is an extraordinary legacy.”

It was gathered that the President would not be at the event but has designated a delegation of three, made up of the ministers of Water Resources, Sulaiman Adamu; Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika and the Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) Garba Shehu to represent him.