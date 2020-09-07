Buhari attends ECOWAS summit in Niger Republic [Photos]

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria participated in the 57th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government today, in Niamey, Niger Republic capital.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement issued Sunday said the one-day summit will deliberate on a special report on COVID-19 to be presented by Buhari as the ECOWAS Champion on the Fight against COVID-19.

Okay.ng recalls that in April Buhari was appointed as ECOWAS Champion on the Fight against COVID-19 at the Extraordinary Virtual Summit of ECOWAS.

Here are pictures of President Buhari at the summit below: