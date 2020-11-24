Buhari asks Senate to confirm Yakubu as INEC Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, to confirm the appointment of Professor Mahmood Yakubu, for a second term as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Okay.ng understands that the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, read Buhari’s letter to the red chamber on the floor during plenary on Tuesday.

In the letter, the president urged the lawmakers’ expeditious consideration of his request for another five-year tenure for Yakubu.

