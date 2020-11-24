News

Buhari asks Senate to confirm Yakubu as INEC Chairman

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter November 24, 2020
Less than a minute
Prof. Mahmood Yakubu
Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, to confirm the appointment of Professor Mahmood Yakubu, for a second term as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Okay.ng understands that the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, read Buhari’s letter to the red chamber on the floor during plenary on Tuesday.

In the letter, the president urged the lawmakers’ expeditious consideration of his request for another five-year tenure for Yakubu.

More to come…

Tags
Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter November 24, 2020
Less than a minute

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button