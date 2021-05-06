Buhari asks Hadiza Bala Usman to step aside as NPA MD

President Muhammadu Buhari suspends Hadiza Bala Usman as Managing Director of Nigeria Ports Authority.

Okay.ng understands that the NPA Finance Director, Mohammed Koko, has taken over in acting capacity until further notice.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement on Thursday announced that President Buhari asked ‘Hadiza Usman to step aside’ after he approved a panel of inquiry recommended by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the recommendation of the Ministry of Transportation under Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi for the setting up of an Administrative Panel of Inquiry to investigate the Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority.

“The President has also approved that the Managing Director, Hadiza Bala Usman, step aside while the investigation is carried out. Mr Mohammed Koko will act in that position.

“The panel is to be headed by the Director, Maritime Services of the Ministry while the Deputy Director, Legal of the same ministry will serve as Secretary.

“Other members of the panel will be appointed by the minister.”