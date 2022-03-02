Buhari approves $8.5m for evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved $8.5m dollars to the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Humanitarian, Disaster Management, and Social Development, towards the evacuation of over 5,000 (registered and unregistered) Nigerians stranded in Ukraine.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada.

The minister told State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting that three aircraft would be dispatched to four countries.

According to him, the countries where the pickup flights would be headed include – Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Romania.

Two flights from Air Peace and one from Max Air are expected to carry out the evacuation exercise.

Mr Dada said all agencies are fully resourced to ensure that aircraft leave on Wednesday to begin the evacuation. They noted that the flights will embark on a number of shifts until the process is complete.