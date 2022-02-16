Buhari appoints Mohammed Bello-Koko as NPA’s substantive managing director

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko as the substantive Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

Mr Ibrahim Nasiru, General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, NPA, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

Bello-Koko was on May 6, 2021, made the acting managing director of NPA when Hadiza Bala Usman was directed to handover to the most senior Executive Director after she was suspended for insubordination.

Prior to the appointment as acting MD, Bello-Koko was the Executive Director, Finance & Administration of the Authority.

His appointment as substantive MD takes immediate effect.