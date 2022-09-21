News

Buhari appoints Dembos as NTA DG

Muhammad A. Aliyu By Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read
President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Salihu Dembos as the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Television Authority.

This announcement was contained in a statement signed by Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Dembos’s appointment is for a tenure of three years in the first instance.

Until his appointment, Mr. Dembos was the Executive Director, Marketing, of the NTA.

Mr. Dembos’ career as a media professional spans over 20 years.

He has served as General Manager of two NTA Stations, in Lokoja and Kano; and as Zonal Director,
NTA, Kaduna, among other appointments.

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo to speak at OPTS 60th anniversary event in Lagos
President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari appoints Dembos as NTA DG
Court insists Lamido must defend N712m fraud allegation
INEC lists Akpabio as senatorial aspirant, omit candidate for Yobe North
INEC
2023: Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, 15 others make INEC’s final list of president candidates
- Advertisement -
adbanner
Lost your password?