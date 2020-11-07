Buhari appeals to Nigerians to bear with his administration

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday appealed to Nigerians to bear with the government.

Buhari said Nigerians who have not felt the impact of his government should bear with him.

He made the appeal in Ilorin, Kwara State at a town hall meeting with the traditional rulers, youths, students, organised labour, market women and other stakeholders on the End SARS protest and its aftermath.

Represented by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, the President said his administration has the interest of the youths and the people in general at heart and has been doing a lot to touch their lives.

He said: “If we have not done enough or we have not touched everybody, we appeal that you please bear with us.

“In the first instance, what we have is less than 60 per cent of the revenue that was available to other governments that came before us.

“We all know what we suffered during COVID-19, and as we are just trying to recover from this we also face another crisis.

“We appeal that you should please assist the government and be patient.

“This government is dedicated to serving the people and we will continue to try our best to do so.

“I thank you all for your perseverance, understanding and patience.”