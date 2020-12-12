Sanwo-Olu tests positive for Covid-19

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has tested positive for Covid-19.

This was announced in a statement by the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, on Saturday.

According to Abayomi, a PCR test confirmed that Sanwo-Olu was infected following exposure to a confirmed case of Covid-19.

The statement read: “Following Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s exposure to a confirmed case of #COVID19, a PCR test performed yesterday the 11th of December has confirmed that he has indeed been infected with the virus which is supported by mild symptoms and fatigue typical of a mild case of #COVID19 Mr Governor is receiving treatment and is being closely monitored at home by the very experienced State #COVID19 clinical team from IDH Yaba.

“Mr Sanwo-Olu is doing well on treatment and rest and we are confident that he will recover quickly and clear the virus.”

The commissioner also warned residents of the state to adhere to protocols set aside the spread of the virus.

“We are seeing slightly increasing number of #COVID19 positive cases in clusters in Lagos and all residents and visitors should strictly adhere to the prescribed advisories of safe distancing, mask-wearing, good hand and respiratory hygiene and avoidance of unnecessary or large gatherings.

“The festive season is likely to create the opportunity for the virus to spread if we are not compliant with the regulations established by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) for inbound travelers,” he said.