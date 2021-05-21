News

BREAKING: Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, others die in air crash

Chief of Army Staff, Major-General I. Attahiru

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru has died in an air crash today.

The Nigerian Air Force confirmed the incident via a statement issued shortly after the crash.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the incident occurred near the Kaduna International Airport.

“An air crash involving a @NigAirForce aircraft occurred this evening near the Kaduna International Airport. The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained. More details to follow soon,” he said.

More to come…

