News
BREAKING: Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, others die in air crash
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru has died in an air crash today.
The Nigerian Air Force confirmed the incident via a statement issued shortly after the crash.
NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the incident occurred near the Kaduna International Airport.
“An air crash involving a @NigAirForce aircraft occurred this evening near the Kaduna International Airport. The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained. More details to follow soon,” he said.
More to come…