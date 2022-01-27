Biodun Oyebanji emerges APC governorship candidate in Ekiti

The immediate past Secretary to Ekiti State Government, Biodun Oyebanji has been declared winner of the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State.

The Chairman of the committee for the primary election, Governor Mohammed Badaru of Jigawa State announced that Oyebanji polled 101,703 votes to defeat seven other contestants.

A total number of 107,877 thousand voters were accredited for the exercise out of which 104,983 voted.

Below is a breakdown of how

Breakdown

Bamidele Faparusi – 376

Ojo Kayode 767

Opeyemi Bamidele – 760

Dayo Adeyeye 691

Femi Bamisile 400

Oyebanji Abiodun

101,703

Toyin Afolabi 47

Demola Popoola 239