Biodun Oyebanji emerges APC governorship candidate in Ekiti
The immediate past Secretary to Ekiti State Government, Biodun Oyebanji has been declared winner of the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State.
The Chairman of the committee for the primary election, Governor Mohammed Badaru of Jigawa State announced that Oyebanji polled 101,703 votes to defeat seven other contestants.
A total number of 107,877 thousand voters were accredited for the exercise out of which 104,983 voted.
Below is a breakdown of how
Breakdown
Bamidele Faparusi – 376
Ojo Kayode 767
Opeyemi Bamidele – 760
Dayo Adeyeye 691
Femi Bamisile 400
Oyebanji Abiodun
101,703
Toyin Afolabi 47
Demola Popoola 239