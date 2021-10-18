BBNaija’s Efe breaks silence on alleged face-off with Multichoice

Big Brother Naija season two winner, Micheal Ejeba, popularly known as Efe, has denied having a rift with Multichoice, the organisers of BBNaija.

Reports had emerged on social media that Efe was blacklisted from attending BBNaija events after he allegedly disrespected the organizers.

According to the report, he sat in his car and insisted that he sees the head of MultiChoice before he comes out.

However, Efe in a statement issued on Monday morning denied that such an event ever happened.

Read the full statement below:

This is to address online publications making rounds about reasons for my noticeable absence from BB Naija events as a winner of the Season 2 edition of the famous reality tv show. It is incumbent on me to set the records right and also account to my fans, supporters and well-wishers.

I was brought up in a family and society where respect to fellow human beings is highly valued and respect to elders is unquestionable. Unnecessary ego boosting protocols or feeling of too much importance have never been attractive to me given my humble background.

Therefore, it is unimaginable for someone to conceive such character from me as a person and create a scenario that never existed. Hence, I’m clearly stating that the instance (scenario) asserted that is making rounds in the media and public is false and never happened or occurred. This is news to me as it is to you.

Let me take this opportunity to thank Multichoice Nigeria as an organization and her members of staff once again for giving me the platform to showcase my talent as a music artist thus creating vast amounts of opportunities shaping my person and brand today. I don’t take the platform for granted and it is a well cherished investment. I’m immensely grateful and commend your continuous effort in empowering the youths of our great country Nigeria.

I want to state categorically that I have a cordial relationship with Multichoice Nigeria and we are one family.

To my teeming fans and supporters whose expectations would have been for me to perform on the platform/show, it is understandable and I implore you exercise patience as these are organizational prerogatives and I’m confident that in the future we’ll work together.

Thank you for your unwavering love and relentless show of support.

God bless… Efe