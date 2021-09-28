BBNaija Season 6: Pere wins car prize

Pere Egbi, Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate, better known as Pere, has won a brand new car, IVM CARIS 2021 model.

The 35-year-old won the car after finishing a task organised by Innoson Vehicle Manufacturers ahead of five other finalists in the Big Brother Naija reality show.

During the game on Tuesday, the housemates were asked to collect stones with a hook and put them in their individual buckets.

Pere completed the task first and was announced the winner by Big Brother.