BBNaija: Ozo emerges Head of House for Week 6, picks Nengi as deputy

Ozo has won this week’s Head of House challenge in the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ reality show.

He takes over from Kiddwaya, whose HOH tenure elapsed on Monday afternoon.

The housemates played the same game as last weeks’, they were given 2 minutes to complete their challenge.

Ozo emerged winner of the game with the highest point against Neo, Wathoni, Laycon, Trikytee, Brighto, Nengi, Vee, Lucy, Prince, Dorathy.

He picked Nengi to be his deputy head of house which makes them to eviction this week.

It can be recalled that Erica and Tolanibaj including Kiddwaya were barred from taking part in this week’s challenge for violating rules of the house.