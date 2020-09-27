BBNaija 2020 Finale: Breakdown of how viewers voted

BBNaija Lockdown — Voting results BBNaija Finale 2020

Details of how the viewers voted for the finalist in the finale of Big Brother Naija Lockdown reality television show have been released.

Okay.ng had reported that Vee, Neo, Nengi were evicted from the BBNaija Lockdown House on Sunday after failing to secure to required votes to keep her in the house leaving Laycon and Dorathy standing.

Laycon emerged winner of the 2020 edition with 60% votes.

Here is a breakdown of how viewers voted for five housemates:

Laycon – 60%

Dorathy – 21.85%

Nengi – 15.03%

Neo – 1.94%

Vee – 1.18%