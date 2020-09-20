Entertainment

BBNaija 2020: Breakdown of how viewers voted in Week 9

Photo of Damilola A. Damilola A. Follow on Twitter September 20, 2020
Less than a minute
Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2020 housemates
Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2020 housemates

BBNaija Lockdown — Voting results for Week 9

Details of how the viewers voted for their favourite housemates this week of Big Brother Naija Lockdown reality television show have been released.

Okay.ng had reported that Ozo and Trikytee were evicted from the BBNaija Lockdown House on Sunday after failing to secure to required votes to keep her in the house.

Here is a breakdown of how viewers voted for four housemates:

Laycon – 50.11%

Dorathy – 26.68%

Ozo – 19.11%

Trikytee – 4.10%

Tags
Photo of Damilola A. Damilola A. Follow on Twitter September 20, 2020
Less than a minute

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button