BBNaija 2020: Breakdown of how viewers voted in Week 8 [Percentage]

BBNaija Lockdown — Voting results for Week 8

Details of how the viewers voted for their favourite housemates this week of Big Brother Naija Lockdown reality television show have been released.

Okay.ng had reported that Prince and Kiddwaya were evicted from the BBNaija Lockdown House on Sunday after failing to secure to required votes to keep her in the house.

Here is a breakdown of how viewers voted for four housemates:

Ozo – 27.97%

Dorathy – 28.58%

Kiddwaya – 24.92%

Prince – 20.53%