Bauchi governor’s friend tests positive for coronavirus

A friend to the governor of Bauch State, Bala Mohammed, has been confirmed to be positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The State Commissioner for Health, Aliyu Maigoro, disclosed this while addressing journalists on Thursday.

According to Maigoro, the 62-year- old man is now the second case recorded in the state.

He said: “Today, 26 March, 2020, the state has recorded a second confirmed case of coronavirus.

“Out of the 48 highly risk persons tested, two have been confirmed positive. 37 returned negative and we are awaiting the results of nine samples.

“We are now tracing the contacts of the second case. I will not disclose the identity of the person because it is unethical though the governor ordered us to disclose his identity.”

He said that 45 blood samples had been taken to Abuja for test out of which 39 of the results came out negative, expressing confidence that the rest would turn out negative too.

Maigoro assured that the two positive cases are presently doing well and are receiving adequate treatment from professionals.

“The governor is responding to treatment and as of the time I am briefing you, he has not shown any symptom of the virus and we have no cause to fear,” the health commissioner, said.

“The second case too has started receiving treatment and is in quarantine now; he is not displaying any symptoms of the infection; he has started treatment and doing pretty well.”