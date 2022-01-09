Banky W speaks on battle with pornography, promiscuity

Nigerian singer, Banky W has opened up that he struggled with promiscuity and pornography.

The singer made this disclosure in a recent interview with The Visibility Lunch Hour while advising young people to accept Christ.

According to him, he felt empty without Christ despite his success as an artiste.

“In the eyes of the world I was a successful artiste, but I still felt empty and wretched,“ he said.

“There were things I was struggling with on a personal basis. Everything from promiscuity to pornography just, real things that people struggled with on a personal basis.

“It got to a stage where you feel you’re in bondage and so you’re just stuck in this place of feeling far from God, feeling separated from God. Feeling that I have made a little bit of money, but I’m still not happy.”

“I’m grateful for the small success I have experienced in music, in film, in other ventures. But there is what I like to call a God shaped void inside every man. Until you start to fill that void with God, you’ll find that you will come up short regardless of what success you have or how successful or happy you may seem in the eyes of the world.

“There is an emptiness you feel when you are disconnected from that source. It’s a purpose thing, not a pay thing. It’s a meaning thing, not about money. That is why you see some of these billionaires pass away on their own account.”