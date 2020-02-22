Banky W marks Adesua’s birthday with lovely message

Banky W, Nigerian singer, and husband to Nigerian actress Adesua Etomi has taken to his social media pages to celebrate his wife’s birthday.

The founder of Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) in his lovely message poured encomium on his wife.

Banky described Adesua as his “best friend, sunshine and lady”.

“The only thing in this entire world that is more beautiful than her face, is her heart. Happy birthday to my best friend, my sunshine and my lady… the love of my life, my Queen and my destiny @adesuaetomi,” he wrote.

“May God bless and protect you. May His favour and grace continually surround you, and may He fulfill His purpose in your life. May He grant the desires of your heart, and keep you in perfect peace. May this be your best year thus far, and may the rest of your years be the best of your years in Jesus name.

“Love you Scatter. Love you forever”.