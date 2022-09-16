Entertainment

Banky W finally unveils son's face [Photos]

Nigerian singer Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, has shared pictures of his son, Hazaiah Olusegun “Champ” Wellington with his wife, Adesua Etomi.

“My baby had our baby and he’s everything we prayed for…

“Hazaiah Olusegun “Champ” Wellington

“God is good. Thank you Jesus. The End. 🥰😍😊❤😁,” Banky W said in a post via Instagram on Friday.

Okay.ng recalls that Banky W and Adesua had in February announced the arrival of their son via social media.

However, the couple did not reveal his face until today.

See the pictures below:

