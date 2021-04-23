Bandits kill three abducted Kaduna university students

Bandits have killed three of the abducted students of the Greenfield University, Kasarami in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Okay.ng recalls that the gunmen had invaded the private institution in Kaduna at about 8:15pm on Tuesday.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Friday announced that three of the abducted students were shot dead by the bandits.

The statement reads: “In an act of mindless evil and sheer wickedness, the armed bandits who kidnapped students of Greenfield University have shot dead three of the abducted students.

“The bandits on Tuesday night kidnapped an unspecified number of students at the institution located at Kasarami Village off Kaduna-Abuja Road in Chikun LGA.

“The remains of three students were found today (Friday) in Kwanan Bature Village, a location close to the university, and have been evacuated to a mortuary by the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, and Force Commander, Operation Thunder Strike, Lt. Col. MH Abdullahi.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the killing of the students as sheer wickedness, inhumanity and an outright desecration of human lives by vile entities.

“He went on to say that the bandits represent the worst of humankind and must be fought at all cost for the violent wickedness they represent.

“The Governor further said evil would not triumph over God-given humanity. He appealed to citizens to come together against the forces of darkness challenging national security and the very existence of the Nigerian State.

“The Governor, on behalf of the Government and people of Kaduna State sent deep condolences and empathy to the students’ families and the university community, as he prayed for the repose of their souls.

“The Government will keep citizens informed of further developments.”