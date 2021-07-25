Bandits free abducted Bethel Baptist students in Kaduna

The abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna have been released by bandits, Okay.ng understands.

This was confirmed by the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna, Rev. John Hayab, on Sunday.

According to him, 80 students were still held captive by the bandits while the released students will be reunited with their families.

It can be recalled that the bandits had attacked the school and abducted over 100 students.

More to come later…