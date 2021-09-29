Banditry: El-Rufai asks residents to prepare for telecoms shutdown in Kaduna

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has called on residents of the state to prepare for the shutdown of telecommunication services in selected local government areas.

The governor made this disclosure while speaking during an interview with radio stations monitored by Okay.ng.

He said: “We have been advised by the Military and other security agencies to shut down telecommunication services in certain LGAs but we are waiting for the security agencies to tell us which specific areas and when.

“But I want the people of Kaduna State to know that if they give us the go-ahead tomorrow [Wednesday], then we will shut down tomorrow.”

Okay.ng recalls that telecommunication services in some parts of Katsina and Zamfara states have shut down for weeks in a bid to cut communications between bandits.