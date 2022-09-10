Bagudu hails Kebbi community for defending themselves against bandits

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has hailed the bravery of Zuggu residents in Maiyama Local Government Area for routing some bandits who attacked the community.

The governor, who visited the community on Friday, commended residents for standing up to the bandits and defending themselves.

“People of Zuggu, I commend you for displaying the courage to defend yourselves,” Mr Bagudu said in a statement by his media aide, Yahaya Sarki, on Saturday.

He said that their courageous response to the attack by the bandits was worthy of commendation and emulation by others.

Mr Bagudu said even though some community members had sadly lost their lives, the fact that they routed the bandits and killed some of them was heartwarming.

He urged them and other communities in the state to remain courageous and resilient in ensuring peace and security in their area.

The governor said those who lost their lives defending the community did not die in vain but as martyrs.

“We are here to sympathise with you over the unfortunate incident and also to commend your extraordinary effort of defending yourselves,” he said.

The governor said there had been a spill into the state by bandits displaced by a recent military onslaught in neighbouring states.

He warned that the government would deal decisively with those spreading false information capable of scaring people away from their homes.

“We should be our brothers’ keepers in a period of despair, not to pass false information that could instil fear,” he added.

He commended security agents for their efforts in sustaining peace across the state.

Special prayers were offered to repose those who lost their lives during the attack.

The village head of Zuggu, Hamisu Magaji, appreciated the governor’s visit and provision of relief materials to the community.

Meanwhile, Mr Bagudu was also at Yar Besse village in Shanga Local Government Area to assess the damage caused by flooding.

He sympathised with those who lost their farms and houses and urged them to regard the disaster as destined by God.

Responding, the District Head of Shanga, Alhaji Nasiru Jafaru, expressed gratitude to the governor for the visit.