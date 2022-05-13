Atiku receives knocks for deleting post condemning killing of student in Sokoto

Presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar, has been the subject of Twitter trends on Friday for his condolence post on the lynching of Deborah Yakubu.

Yakubu, a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, had been set ablaze on Thursday for alleged blasphemy.

Reacting, Atiku posted on his social media pages, “There cannot be any justification for such gruesome murder. Deborah Yakubu was murdered and all those behind her death must be brought to justice. My condolences to her family and friends.”

This post was later deleted and he has since distanced himself from it.

However, he has been bashed by those who said he was sympathetic to someone who blasphemed their faith and others who claim he’s prioritising his political ambition over a human life by deleting the post.

Popular tweep, Morris Monye said, “Atiku was not really sympathetic. Tried to appease the South, saw reaction from the North, deleted. He feels it’s better not to offend the North than offend the South because Southerners are slaves and will vote for him anyways. Our politicians are the wickedest people on earth.”

Lecturer, Ogbeni Dipo Awojide tweeted, “Such a good tweet from Atiku Abubakar condemning the brutal murder of Deborah Yakubu. It’s really embarrassing it was deleted, especially after his silence about the Pantami saga.”

Shehu Gazali Sadiq said, “Atiku Abubakar deleted his tweet condemning the murder of Deborah In sokoto because Muslims are threatening not to vote for him. His ambition is more important than human life.”

Comedian, Mr Macaroni said, “Atiku deleting the tweet condemning the gruesome murder of Deborah shows what we have been preaching this whole election season.

Politicians don’t care for the people. They only play to the gallery when seeking for our votes. The people must see beyond these gimmicks.”

My Deen My Swag, who had vowed not to vote for Atiku said, “Dear #atiku deleting the tweet won’t change a thing. Guys keep retweeting abeg.😂”

Yasir Kabir said, “Let him be informed that he has already lost our vote, and in shaa Allah he’ll not be president 🤲”

Godzilla tweeted, “Atiku Abubakar basically wanted to play politics with a death of person killed by religious mob, when same people come for him, he deleted his condemnation of their acts, people that in the first place will not vote for him. This man should not be president.”