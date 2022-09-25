At least 13 worshippers killed as bandits attack Friday Mosque

Bandits on Friday killed at least 13 worshippers in an attack on a mosque in Ruwan Jema community, Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State, during Juma’at service.

The attack came barely three weeks after 44 worshippers were abducted at a mosque in Zugu community in the same local government area.

The armed men later released the worshippers days later after payment of N5 million ransom.

Ruwan Jema, a community situated 15 kilometres east of Bukkuyum town, the headquarters of the local government had suffered a number of horrific attacks in the past. The residents of the community had also paid millions of naira to bandits as levies.