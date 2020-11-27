ASUU reach agreement with FG to end 8-month strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has reached an agreement with the federal government to suspend its eight-month strike.

Okay.ng understands that ASUU accepted to call off the strike after the Federal Government increased its offer to the union to N70bn.

The agreement was reached on Friday night during a meeting with both parties.

Addressing journalists shortly after their meeting held in Abuja on Friday, Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, said that deliberations had been very fruitful and that government had met all the demands of the lecturers.

He said that ASUU would take the outcome of the meeting to their members for ratification and to revert to government’ with a resolution to call off the strike latest by Friday next week.

Collaborating the Minister’s statement, ASUU president, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said that their talks were fruitful and that the union would in their usual practice take the outcome to the members before reverting to government on their resolution.

At the commencement of the meeting, the minister said that ASUU had submitted a written response to federal government’s offer.

