Arotile: Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot buried in Abuja [Photos]

Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile has been laid to rest at the military cemetery on Airport Road, Abuja.

Arotile, who is Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, had on July died from a road traffic accident at the Nigerian Air Force base in Kaduna State.

According to NAF, the 24-year-old passed away due to the head injuries she sustained in the accident.

Her funeral was attended by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar Sadique; Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello and his wife; the House Committee Chairman on Air Force, Bala Ib’n Nalla and the family members.

Here are pictures from the burial: