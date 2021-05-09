Army apprehend 13 Boko Haram suspects in Kano

Thirteen suspected Boko Haram terrorists have been arrested in a raid on a home in Hotoron Arewa of Nasarawa local government area of Kano, the army has confirmed.

They were arrested around Filin Lazio, Hotoro axis of Kano State on Saturday 8 May by troops of 3 Brigade Nigerian Army.

It says the arrest is part of ongoing efforts to flush out criminality within its area of responsibility.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to use this medium to appeal to the peace loving people of Kano State to maintain high level of vigilance and continue to report suspected movement of strange individuals or groups in their environment to the relevant security agencies for prompt action, “it said.

The statement also called on the general public especially residents of Filin Lazio Hotoro, are enjoined to go about their lawful businesses as security forces are on top of the situation

Earlier, residents of the area affected Hohave on Saturday evening experienced serious tension and apprehension when Nigerian army troops invaded a suspected resident of a newly move-in house situated at Filin Lazio of the area and arrested some people said to be suspected Boko Haram terrorists.