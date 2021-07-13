APC NWC suspends Rochas Okorocha for ‘gross anti-party activities’

The national working committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended the former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha.

Okorocha’s suspension was contained in a letter seen by Okay.ng dated 12th July 2021 addressed to Okorocha.

The letter was jointly signed by the chairman of the interim national caretaker committee of the party and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni secretary, Senator John Akpanudoehede.

It reads: “This is to communicate to you, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Party ratification of your suspension by the imo State Chapter of our great party for anti-party activities.

“This suspension follows after the recommendation by the Imo State Disciplinary

“Committee set up to investigate allegations of gross anti-party activities against you which is in line with Article 21 (B) I-VI of the party’s constitution.

