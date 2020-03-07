APC calls emergency NEC meeting March 17

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has summoned an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Victor Giadom, APC’s Deputy National Secretary, made the announcement on a statement on Friday.

According to the Giadom, the urgent meeting is scheduled to hold at 3:00 pm Prompt.

The statement read: “In line with Article 25 (B) (II) of the Constitution of our great party, members of the APC National Executive Committee are invited to attend an emergency meeting which is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. Prompt.”