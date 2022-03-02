APC approves zoning committee ahead of national convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved a zoning committee, ahead of the March 26 National Convention.

Senator John Akpanudodehe, the National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Akpanudodehe said that Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazak of Kwara would head the committee which has Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege as Deputy Chairman.

He named other members to include Nkem Okeke, the Anambra Deputy Governor who would serve as the Secretary, as well as Professor Etim Nyong, Mustapha Salihu, Senator Teslim Folarin and Sadeeq Sule-Iko Sami.

Mr Akpanudohede said the committee was expected to submit its report to the APC leadership on Monday, March 7.