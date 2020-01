Another One! DJ Khaled welcomes second child

DJ Khaled is now a father of two as he welcomes a baby child with his wife, Nicole Tuck.

The 44-year-old producer on Monday took to his Instagram page to share the news with his fans.

Ashad, his DJ Khaled’s first son, was born on October 23, 2016.

Khaled posted a photo in the hospital with the caption, “THANK YOU ALLAH ! THANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE !BLESS UP DR JIN ! ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”