Anambra govt suspends tricycle, shuttle bus unions

The Anambra State government has suspended the tricycle and shuttle bus unions.

This was announced state’s Commissioner for Information, Chief Paul Nwosu, in a statement issued on Thursday in Awka.

According to Nwosu, the government’s action followed the indictment of the unions’ members in the breakdown of law and order in the state.

He said the leadership tussles in the unions were among the major causes of conflicts in the state.

“In the light of the above, and in order to forestall a total breakdown of law and order, the state government hereby suspends all tricycle and shuttle bus unions with immediate effect for six months,” Nwosu said.

“The suspension will remain until the investigations and harmonisation of the unions are completed.”