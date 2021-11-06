Anambra governorship election – Live Updates – #AnambraDecides2021 [Photos + Video]

Location: PU 008, Ward 2, Onitsha South. Update: Voters are yet to arrive at 10am. The PO said: "Some of the party agents have signed, as well as the security agents, but voters are not here yet."
Live updates from the Anambra governorship election below:

  • Location: PU 008, Ward 2, Onitsha South. Update: Voters are yet to arrive at 10am. The PO said: "Some of the party agents have signed, as well as the security agents, but voters are not here yet."
  • Update: The exercise is going on smoothly at PU 007, Ward 3, Onitsha North LGA. Officials arrived on time, and BVAS is working perfectly here. #AnambraDecides2021
Update: There are no security officials at PU 002, Ward 13, Isuofia, Aguata LGA, where Charles Soludo, APGA candidate, is expected to vote. #AnambraDecides2021
  • Location: PUs 07 and 15, Ward 5, Amawbia, Awka South LGA. Update: Voting started around 9am. The presiding officers had earlier complained that the BVAS were not working. One of them, who identified himself as Arinze, said a complaint was lodged to the RAC tech.
  • Location: PUs 001, 002, 003, Ward 1, Onitsha South. Update: Accreditation and voting just commenced.
  • EU election observers on the scene at PU 008, Ward 01, Arroma junction, Agu Oka, Awka South.
  • BVAS FRUSTRATES VOTERS Location: PU 014, Ward 1, Onitsha North. Update: BVAS is malfunctioning here and frustrated voters say they are getting tired and might return to their houses if nothing is done.
  • Location: PUs 6,7,8,9 and 10, Ward 2, Agbirigba lomu, Umunze, Orumba South LG. Update: Accreditation of voters in progress.
  • Location: PUs 1, 2 and 3, Ward 2, Mbarangwu, Umuze, Orumba South LG. Update: Voters are still waiting for INEC officials to complete the necessary arrangement for voting to commence.
  • Location: PU 009, Ward 1, Onitsha South Update: At 10:34am, the INEC official is just setting, while complaining of having no ad-hoc staff support. #AnambraDecides2021
  • Location: Central School, Ward 01 and Ward 02, Amaezike Mgbakwu, Awka North LG. Update: Several hours after the exercise commenced in other wards, voting materials are yet to arrive here. Voters are hoping the situation will change soon. #AnambraDecides2021
