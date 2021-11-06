Anambra governorship election – Live Updates – #AnambraDecides2021 [Photos + Video]

Live updates from the Anambra governorship election below:

Location: PU 008, Ward 2, Onitsha South. Update: Voters are yet to arrive at 10am. The PO said: “Some of the party agents have signed, as well as the security agents, but voters are not here yet.”

Update: The exercise is going on smoothly at PU 007, Ward 3, Onitsha North LGA. Officials arrived on time, and BVAS is working perfectly here. #AnambraDecides2021

Update: There are no security officials at PU 002, Ward 13, Isuofia, Aguata LGA, where Charles Soludo, APGA candidate, is expected to vote. #AnambraDecides2021



Location: PUs 001, 002, 003, Ward 1, Onitsha South. Update: Accreditation and voting just commenced.

EU election observers on the scene at PU 008, Ward 01, Arroma junction, Agu Oka, Awka South.

BVAS FRUSTRATES VOTERS Location: PU 014, Ward 1, Onitsha North. Update: BVAS is malfunctioning here and frustrated voters say they are getting tired and might return to their houses if nothing is done.

Location: PUs 6,7,8,9 and 10, Ward 2, Agbirigba lomu, Umunze, Orumba South LG. Update: Accreditation of voters in progress.

Location: PUs 1, 2 and 3, Ward 2, Mbarangwu, Umuze, Orumba South LG. Update: Voters are still waiting for INEC officials to complete the necessary arrangement for voting to commence.

Location: PU 009, Ward 1, Onitsha South Update: At 10:34am, the INEC official is just setting, while complaining of having no ad-hoc staff support. #AnambraDecides2021



Location: Central School, Ward 01 and Ward 02, Amaezike Mgbakwu, Awka North LG. Update: Several hours after the exercise commenced in other wards, voting materials are yet to arrive here. Voters are hoping the situation will change soon. #AnambraDecides2021

