Anambra election: Ohanaeze pleads with IPOB to shelve planned 7-day sit-at-home order

Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has appealed to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to suspend its planned sit-at-home order.

Okay.ng recalls that IPOB had threatened to enforce a seven-day lock down in the South-East as from November 5 in support of its detained Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, unless he is released by the Federal Government on or before November 4.

The governorship election in Anambra state is scheduled to hold on November 6.

However, Ohanaeze in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Chief Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, pleaded with IPOB to reconsider the stand as it may disrupt the election and cause “untold hardship” for the people in the south-east.

The statement read: “The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide pleads with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to reconsider the 7 days’ Sit at Home order in the South-East of Nigeria from November 5 to November 11.

“This is to enable the governorship election for Anambra State scheduled for November 6 to hold.

“It is important to note that Anambra State is the economic live wire of the South East with an impressive steady growth trajectory.

“For instance, Anambra State showcases the best rural road network and rural community development in the South East if not in the entire Nigeria.

“Anambra is home to the greatest number of small, medium and large scale industries in the South East.

“Most recently, Anambra has added a cargo airport to its resource base.

“Above all, Onitsha is the largest market in West Africa. The implication of the above illustration is that Anambra State is the melting pot of Igbo traders and artisans.

“It stands to reason that Anambra is the big Iroko tree that provides a shade for most Igbos. Apart from the shade, it also hosts the numerous birds that perch on the branches.

“Therefore any harm to the Iroko tree will create untold disastrous chain reactions and catastrophe for the Igbo.

“While pleading with the IPOB to rescind the Lock Down plan, Ohanaeze Ndigbo requests the Chairman, South East Governors Forum and the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi to convene an emergency meeting of Igbo stake holders and the Youth Leaders for the purpose of addressing the legitimacy crisis in the South East, especially as it relates to Anambra State election and the political solution for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“It is important to point out that one of the causes of the crisis of confidence in the South-East is because of the yawning gap between the Youths and indeed the masses, on one side and the political leaders on the other.

“Therefore, the leadership of the various youth groups should not be excluded in any meeting aimed at resolving the current crises in Igbo Land. In other words, the Youths want to be fully convinced of our commitment to their plight.”