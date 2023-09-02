Ambrose Alli University Students Protest 75% Fee Hike

Students of Edo State-owned Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, have staged a peaceful protest over alleged 75 per cent increment in tuition fee.

The protest staged at the institution’s entrance gate reportedly disrupted academic and administative activities.

The students said they would continue the protest till the state government and the university management respond to their demand.

A student at the institution, who identified herself as Nneka, lamented the increment, saying, “This is the second time the institution is increasing school fees during my time in the school”.

The medical science student said, “My tuition is N206,000. But on Wednesday the school management announced additional N100,000, taking my tuition to N306,000.

“And apparently because we protested on Thursday, this morning (Friday), they announced additional N50,000- taking my tuition fee to N356,000.”

She noted that they paid sundry levies, adding that the burden was too much for their parents.

“If nothing is done many students will drop out of school. The school management is not willing to consider our plight. They said those who can’t pay should drop out of school,” she added.

Responding, the Head, Corporate Communications and Protocol of the university, Otunba Mike Ade Aladenika, said the tuition increment was not as astronomical as the students claimed.

“The tuition adjustment was for only 100 level, Direct Entry students and sundry charges for returning students,” he said.

According to him, the decision to adjust the fees was reached after a meeting with the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) in Benin.