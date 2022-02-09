Amazing benefits of having a FirstDiaspora account

Are you presently living abroad and in search of a safe, easy and convenient way to access your account back home in Nigeria?

Think no further because FirstBank is your Plug to Home!

FirstDiaspora has been designed to provide stress-free communication between you and your bank, and that is only one of its many benefits.

Other includes:

Cash withdrawals from anywhere in the world.

With only the possession of your debit card, FirstDiaspora allows you to access your money no matter where you are in the world.

Account opening in naira, dollars, pounds, euro and cfa.

FirstDiaspora doesn’t restrict you to just having a Naira account. Whether it is a dollar or pounds account that catches your fancy, the account is there to meet your needs.

A dedicated relationship manager

A FirstDiaspora account also gives you access to a dedicated relationship manager. This way you get safe, convenient financial advice and assistance at any time.

BVN isn’t required to open an account

The struggles of generating a Bank Verification Number (BVN) are far behind you because with a FirstDiaspora account, you don’t require a BVN.

Other free attractions

You also get to enjoy other amazing perks such as free email alerts, free internet banking access, as well as free intra account transfers.