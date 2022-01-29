Alleged N1.3bn fraud: VON DG Osita Okechukwu in EFCC custody

The Director-General of Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, is presently detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Okay.ng understands that the Okechukwu was reportedly detained over a case of conspiracy, abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds to the tune of N1.3billion.

He was said to have arrived at the headquarters of the anti-graft agency in Abuja at about 1.30pm to honour an invitation but was detained and interrogated.

He was still with operatives of the agency as of the time of filing this report.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren confirmed the invitation of the VON chief but declined further comment.