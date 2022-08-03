Alleged fraud: EFCC declares Mompha wanted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has declared social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, known as Mompha, wanted.

The anti-graft agency made this in a notice signed by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwajaren, on Wednesday.

According to the EFCC, the embattled social media celebrity was wanted for conspiracy to launder funds obtained through unlawful activity and laundering of funds received through illegal activity.

Others are retention of proceeds of criminal conduct, use of property derived from an unlawful act, possession of a document containing false pretense, and failure to disclose assets and properties.

“The general public is hereby notified that ISMAILA MUSTAPHA, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of Retention of Proceeds of Criminal Conduct, Possession of Document Containing False Pretences, False Asset Declaration and Laundering of Proceeds of Unlawful Conduct,“ the notice reads.

“Ismaila, 38, hails from Ogbomosho Local Govt Area of Oyo State. His last know address: 21, Fagbenro Street, Idi-Araba, Surulere, Lagos State

“Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the commission in its Benin, Kaduna, Ibadan, Sokoto, Gombe, Maiduguri, Makurdi, llorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt and Abuja offices or through these numbers 09-9044751-3, 08093322644, 08183322644, 070- 26350721-3, 070-6350724-5; its e-mail address: [email protected] or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies.”