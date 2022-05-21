Alleged Blasphemy: Police confirm many injured, houses, shops burnt in Bauchi

Bauchi Police Command has stated that Muslim extremists set six houses and seven shops ablaze at Katanga Community of Warji Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

The police spokesperson in Bauchi, Ahmed Wakil, confirmed that several community members also sustained injuries in the assault.

He explained that the assault was a reaction to an alleged blasphemous message posted on social media by a 40-year-old female employee of the local government council.

“The police deployed troops to the community, and they have brought the situation under control,” Mr Wakil stated.

He added that the Commissioner of Police in Bauchi State, Umar Sanda, had ordered a thorough investigation into the crisis.

Mr Wakil also stated that Mr Sanda appealed to the general public to be calm and go about their lawful businesses without fear of intimidation.

He reiterated the need for parents and guardians to maintain strict vigilance over the activities of their wards, particularly youths.

Mr Sanda also urged religious leaders and community leaders and elders generally to always speak to youths to desist from truncating the peace in their communities.

This comes a week after the gruesome murder of Deborah Samuel by Muslim extremists over allegations of blasphemy against Islam’s prophet Mohammed.