Akwa Ibom govt lifts #EndSARS curfew

Akwa Ibom State government has lifted the curfew it imposed on the state following widespread violence that erupted during the #EndSARS protests in the state.

A statement by the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Ini EmemObong, on Sunday, said the discontinuation order followed the return of normalcy and widespread consultation with the security agencies in the state.

The statement reads, “Following the return of normalcy and wide consultation with the security architecture of the State, Governor Udom Emmanuel has directed the discontinuation of the curfew which was imposed due to some security challenges that occurred in our state.

“This discontinuation directive takes effect immediately and therefore repeals the earlier directive imposing the curfew.

“The Governor appreciates the citizens for their understanding and cooperation and commends the gallantry and dedication displayed by our security agencies, throughout the period of the curfew,” the statement said

It, however, warned that the discontinuation order, security agencies are still maintaining high-level alert and are prepared to decisively deal with any attempt at the disruption of peace and subversion of law and order, especially as the Yuletide approaches.