Aisha Buhari sends condolence message to Abba Kyari’s wife

The First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari has reacted to the demise of Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to the President.

Aisha in a tweet on Saturday extended her condolence to wife of Kyari, Kulu and their family.

She tweeted, “I condole with Mrs. Kulu Abba Kyari and the entire family of Late Malam Abba Kyari over the death of their husband and father.

“I pray that Allah (SWT) will forgive his shortcomings, grant him Al-Jannatul Firdausi and give the family the fortitude and patience to bear the loss, Ameen.

“While wishing all those infected a speedy recovery and I pray for an end to Covid-19 Pandemic,”