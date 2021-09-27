Air Peace to sponsor Gulder Ultimate Search Season 12

The organisers of survival reality show, Gulder Ultimate Search, have announced a partnership with Nigerian airline, Air Peace for the show’s 12th edition.

The collaboration will see Air Peace and Gulder Ultimate Search reward “the winner and contestants with exciting prizes when the show premieres on screens in October 2021 for the 12th season.”

Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace, speaking on the deal said: “We’re so excited to be partnering with such an iconic show. Through this partnership, we will support the tenacity, and resilient spirit of young Nigerians who have shown to always find a way out of any difficult challenge life throws at them. It is our way of cheering Nigerian youths on to success. The Gulder Ultimate Search aligns with one of the founding principles of Air Peace- youth empowerment.”

The marketing director of the Nigerian Breweries, Emmanuel Oriakhi, said, “We are so thrilled to have these two great Nigerian brands supporting Gulder Ultimate Search. And we look forward to the hugely exciting opportunities the partnership will present to contestants and viewers of the show”.

This announcement is coming following the unveiling of 16 constants that will participate in the 2021 edition of the show tagged: ‘The Age of Craftsmanship’.